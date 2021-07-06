9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Economy
Christopher Mvunga is still the Governor for Bank of Zambia-BoZ

By Chief Editor
The Bank of Zambia has dispelled reports currently circulating on some social media platforms suggesting that Central Bank Governor Christopher Mvunga had resigned.

The Central Bank has since implored members of the public to treat the reports as false and unfounded.

The Bank’s Communication Division says such reports may mislead the public and if left unchallenged, have the potential to destabilise the financial sector and the economy as a whole.

“The Bank of Zambia wishes to dispel reports currently circulating on some social media platforms suggesting that the Bank of Zambia Governor Mr Christopher Mvunga had resigned,” the statement read.

“Members of the public are implored to treat these reports as false and unfounded. Such reports mislead the public and if left unchallenged, have the potential to destabilise the financial sector and the economy as a whole.”

“Reports of this nature also have the potential to tarnish the image of the country both locally and internationally. Members of the public are therefore advised to use social media responsibly and desist from circulating false news.”

