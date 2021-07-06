Micho has unveiled his Chipolopolo Zambia team for the 2021 COSAFA Cup with seven foreign-based players headlining the defending champions’ list.

Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene of South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns leads the list.

Mweene is one of six South African-based players in the team together with Amazulu forward Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga of Cape Town City FC.

Defender Kabaso Chongo is the only non-South African-based call-up in the Zambia team.

Defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United will have three representatives namely defenders Simon Silwimba and Adrian Chama including midfielder Kelvin Mubanga.

Young Green Eagles goalkeeper Gregory Sanjase is set for his Chipolopolo competitive debut after his notable display during June’s three-nation friendly tour of Senegal, Benin and Sudan.

Meanwhile, five players are on standby and they include Napsa Stars teenage striker Jimmy Mukeya.

Others are goalkeeper Lameck Siame, defender Prosper Chiluya, Collins Sikombe and Prince Mumba.

Defending champions Zambia will kick-off their Group A campaign on July 8 against Lesotho.

Botswana, eSwatini and hosts South Africa are their other Group A opponents.

GOALKEEPERS: Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-South Africa), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles)

DEFENDERS: Adrian Chama, Simon Silwimba (both Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe-DR Congo), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Zachariah Chilongoshi (Power Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS: Benson Sakala, Spencer Sautu (both Power Dynamos), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa), Augustine Mulenga (Amazulu, South Africa), Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United), Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United, South Africa), Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards, South Africa)

STRIKERS: Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Justin Shonga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Moses Phiri (Zanaco)