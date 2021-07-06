The second consignment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine containing 228,000 doses under the COVAX Facility has arrived in the country.

The consignment which was donated to the COVAX Facility by the Government of France was received by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama, United Nations Resident coordinator Dr. Cuomba Mar Gadio, World Health Organisation country Director Dr. Nathan Bakyaita and UNICEF country Director Nola Skinner among other dignatories at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday.

And PS Malama has reiterated that the vaccines would cater for both Citizens that need the second dose and those that are yet to receive the first dose.

“There is no need to panic, we are still mobilising more vaccines through the COVAX facility.” He said.

He also warned health workers to desist from engaging in unlawful activities such as charging for vaccination as the vaccine being administered is free of charge.

He also urged members of the public not to be duped into paying for the vaccine as they could put themselves in problems.

“We are not going to allow any misconduct as these vaccines come, our goal is to ensure that they are free of charge, no person in this country should pay for the COVID-19, when you pay for this vaccine, you are an accomplice to corruption and you will be arrested,” Dr. Malama warned.

And United Nations Resident Coordinator Dr. Cuomba Mar Gadio thanked the French government for responding to the call by donating the vaccines.

She also said that the World Health Organisation and UNICEF have been instrumental to reaching out to the COVAX facility and providing support for Zambia.