9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Tanzanians flooding Nakonde for cheap fuel in Zambia

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines Tanzanians flooding Nakonde for cheap fuel in Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Captain Davison Mulenga has disclosed that Tanzanians are now flooding Nakonde,border town,Chinsali, due to cheap fuel in Zambia.

Captain Mulenga confirmed the development today in a telephone interview.

The Permanent Secretary says Zambian is one of the countries in the region with cheap fuel which is attracting people from neighbouring countries.

He says people from Tanzanian are the ones flooding filling stations in Nakonde, Chinsali because the commodity is too expensive in their home country.

Captain Mulenga says this development is causing fuel shortage in the border town and Chinsali district.

He says people of Chinsali are now relying on Mpika because Tanzanians are unable to reach the area.

“It is very true that people from neighbouring countries like Tanzania are coming in Zambia in search of fuel,” he says.

“Fuel in their country is expensive, so they are now taking advantage of the cheap fuel in Zambia.

But this has become a burden because the commodity is becoming scarce in Nakonde and Chinsali,”.

Captain Mulenga says he will engage the Ministry of Energy to iron out the matter at hand.

Previous articleThe latest Opinion Poll is genuine and was conducted over a period of time by independent experts-Joe Ndambwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Tanzanians flooding Nakonde for cheap fuel in Zambia

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Captain Davison Mulenga has disclosed that Tanzanians are now flooding Nakonde,border town,Chinsali, due to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

7,289 beneficiaries Kasama receive Social Cash Programme funds

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Government has released 2.3 million Kwacha to pay the 7,289 beneficiaries on the social cash programme in Kasama district. Kasama District Commissioner,...
Read more

Mwense village banking yielding positive results

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Community Development in Mwense district has described the village banking programme being implemented in the area as a success. Mwense District Community...
Read more

Solwezi council to punish defiant bar owners

Rural News Photo Editor - 1
The local authority in Solwezi district has advised bar and restaurant owners to seriously adhere to the government enhanced public health Covid-19 measures to...
Read more

Solwezi’s Messenger market gutted

Rural News Photo Editor - 3
Zesco in Solwezi district of Northwestern province has denied any contribution to the cause of the fire that burnt to ashes makeshift shops...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.