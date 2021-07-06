Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Captain Davison Mulenga has disclosed that Tanzanians are now flooding Nakonde,border town,Chinsali, due to cheap fuel in Zambia.

Captain Mulenga confirmed the development today in a telephone interview.

The Permanent Secretary says Zambian is one of the countries in the region with cheap fuel which is attracting people from neighbouring countries.

He says people from Tanzanian are the ones flooding filling stations in Nakonde, Chinsali because the commodity is too expensive in their home country.

Captain Mulenga says this development is causing fuel shortage in the border town and Chinsali district.

He says people of Chinsali are now relying on Mpika because Tanzanians are unable to reach the area.

“It is very true that people from neighbouring countries like Tanzania are coming in Zambia in search of fuel,” he says.

“Fuel in their country is expensive, so they are now taking advantage of the cheap fuel in Zambia.

But this has become a burden because the commodity is becoming scarce in Nakonde and Chinsali,”.

Captain Mulenga says he will engage the Ministry of Energy to iron out the matter at hand.