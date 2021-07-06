The Political Science Association of Zambia (PSAZ) has described those disputing the findings of the recently conducted survey on Voter behaviour and candidate choice in selected Provinces as being emotional.

According to the dissemination of findings Conducted by PSAZ in collaboration with Faraline of the United Kingdom , President Edgar Lungu has been tipped to win the August 12 Presidential Election.

Speaking in a Telephone interview, PSAZ President Joe Ndambwa said the Poll is genuine and was conducted over a period of time by independent experts who are not inclined to any political party.

He said the fact that the poll tipped a candidate of a certain political party to win does not render the findings futile.

“We are an independent organisation, we are not a political organisation that is inclined to any partisan interests. We are experts and do not have emotions over these elections. What we say is what we discover,” he said.

Mr Ndambwa has urged those who think the findings are not real to institute their own commission and see the results it will give them.

He has since disclosed that the association is in the field collecting data for other provinces and would present the findings soon

Meanwhile, Political Scientist Dr Alex Ng’oma says opinion poll appears to have been designed scientifically adding that figures do not lie.

He said what the opinion poll has done is to announce results according to its findings.

“Because one political party has been tipped to win, the losing party has dismissed the poll not on the basis of objectivity but because of Political Polarisation,” he said.

And Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) says the opinion poll favouring His Excellency President Edgar Lungu in some selected provinces is the true picture of what is happening on the ground.



YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza says President Dr Lungu is the preferred candidate to majority Zambians.

Mr Mwanza says the Head of State has won the heart of many Zambians because of his style of leadership.

He says the issue of not leaving no one behind, he says, were we have seen especially the elderly being taken care off is one of the things that has made people believe in President Dr Lungu.

In a telephone interview, he says the opposition is now scared following the outcome of the polls.

“We have been talking about this issue, we have categorically said President Lungu is winning these elections. And this will come to pass,” he says.

He however appealed to the association to ensure that the opinion poll is extended to other provinces which were left out.

Mr Mwanza says Zambians would want to see how the Head of State and other Presidential candidate will perform.

He is however optimistic that His Excellency President Dr Lungu will lead in other Provinces left because they are Patriotic Front (PF) strongholds.

Meanwhile Mr Mwanza urged the the ruling party to up their game in Provinces where the Head of State got 44 percent in the recent released polls. Mr Mwanza says the Head of State need to be above 50 percent.

He says the people given the mandate to spearhead the campaigns must hit the ground.

He says there is need to ensure that people are fed with collect information as well as distribute party regalia.