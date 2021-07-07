Visiting former

has left the country.

Mr Chissano departed Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 16:02 hours this afternoon aboard a chartered plane enroute to Mozambique.

Mr Chissano arrived in the country this morning to attend the funeral service of the late former republican president Kenneth Kaunda which was held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross as well as burial which took place at Embassy Park.

Mr Chissano was seen off by State House members of staff.

Zambia and Mozambique have enjoyed strong bilateral relations with both counties having extended cooperation in key economic sectors.