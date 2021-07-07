9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Memorial Service and Burial Programme for Dr Kaunda gets underway

By Chief Editor
The Memorial Service and Burial Programme for the late First Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Zambia’s Founding President, His Excellency Dr. Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda is underway here at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

In attendance are; His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu accompanied by the First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu, former President, His Excellency Rupiah Bwezani Banda, former Vice President, Dr. Guy Scott and the Kaunda family.

Opposition leaders led by Hakainde Hichilema and Felix Mutati are also in attendance.

Late Dr Kenneth Kaunda's first Son Panji Kaunda at his Father's Funeral Service
Late Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s first Son Panji Kaunda at his Father’s Funeral Service

Zambia 's Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba attending the Funeral Service
Zambia ‘s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba attending the Funeral Service

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema together with Felix Mutati attending the Funeral Service of Dr Kaunda
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema together with Felix Mutati attending the Funeral Service of Dr Kaunda

President Lungu meeting Former Rebublican President Rupiah Banda at the Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda
President Lungu meeting Former Rebublican President Rupiah Banda at the Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda

