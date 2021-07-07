The Memorial Service and Burial Programme for the late First Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Zambia’s Founding President, His Excellency Dr. Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda is underway here at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

In attendance are; His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu accompanied by the First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu, former President, His Excellency Rupiah Bwezani Banda, former Vice President, Dr. Guy Scott and the Kaunda family.

Opposition leaders led by Hakainde Hichilema and Felix Mutati are also in attendance.