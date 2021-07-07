9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF in Livingstone sure of results in opinion poll

Southern Province Patriotic Front Presidential campaign manager Syacheye Madyenkuku says the recent conducted opinion poll that tipped President Edgar Lungu to win the August elections is just a tip of an iceberg.

Mr Madyenkuku said the outcome of the poll simply signifies the reflection of people’s aspirations on the ground

Mr Madyenkuku told ZANIS in Livingstone today that the party in the province is absolutely certain that people across the country will vote for the PF based on its proven track record.

He said the unprecedented levels of development that have been rolled out across the country gives the PF another mandate to continue looking after the affairs of the nation.

Mr Madyenkuku predicted that the PF will still carry the day should any organisation still carry out an opinion poll.

He said for the first time the PF will usher representatives in most of constituencies at Local Government levels.

