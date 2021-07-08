Mkushi District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Chisomo Phiri says the district has recorded an impressive increase in aquaculture in the area, over the past two years.

Mr Phiri told ZANIS in an interview that there has been a significant rise in the number of farmers who have expressed interest and are practicing fish farming as a livelihood since 2018, saying that there are currently 112 registered aquaculture farmers in the district.

He said that the district has recorded a progression rate from 78 farmers in 2018, 84 in 2019, and is now currently having about 112 on record for 2021.

He explained that the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Programme (ZAEDP) contributed to this increase, after funding 25 of the 28 farmers who registered in the 2019-2020 period.

Mr Phiri also explained that the increased response was also aided by the keen interest shown by traditional leaders, saying that Chief Shaibila is among the practicing aquaculture farmers.

He further highlighted notable areas in the district where fish farming is widely practiced, naming areas such as Kasalamakanga, Matuku, Miloso and Lilanda.

He said that the boost presented by the ZAEDP is having positive impact as individual farmers, youth groups, as well as other special interest groups such as persons with disabilities have benefitted from this programme through facilitation from the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC).