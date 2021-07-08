9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 8, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kalumbila district start giving second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
General News Kalumbila district start giving second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Kalumbila district Health Office in Northwestern province has started dispensing the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to individuals that got the first dose.

Kalumbila District Health Director, Chiluba Kabalika confirmed the development to ZANIS that over 500 people that got the first dose are expected to receive the second dose.

Dr Kabalika stated that individuals who got the first dose from other health centres should present their vaccination cards so as to have the details verified in the system.

“We have commenced administering the second dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and our priority are individuals that got the first dose of the vaccine,” Dr Kabalika said.

“For those that received dose one from outside Kalumbila and are due for dose two, they are welcome to get it within Kalumbila if they reside here,” Dr Kabalika said.

She acknowledged that the health office has received overwhelming response as evidenced from the number of people requesting for the vaccine.

“The demand is high because the cases have become severe…during the administration of the first dose, we experienced a lot of apathy which may have been as a result of myths and false information,” she said.

Previous articleLeostho Embarrass COSAFA Champions Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Kalumbila district start giving second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Kalumbila district Health Office in Northwestern province has started dispensing the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KK’s family grateful for the country’s support during the mourning period

General News Chief Editor - 4
Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda has been put to rest in Lusaka at embassy Park, after 21 days of national mourning. Speaking at...
Read more

Chissano heads back home

General News Photo Editor - 11
Visiting former has left the country. Mr Chissano departed Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 16:02 hours this afternoon aboard a chartered plane...
Read more

Indian Youth organization honours KK with 51 scholarships

General News Chief Editor - 8
An Indian based Youth organization has pledged 51 fully funded scholarships for the Zambian youths in honor of Zambia’s first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda. Confederation...
Read more

Lusaka High Court tosses out bid by KK’s children to stop his burial at Embassy Park

General News Chief Editor - 22
Lusaka High Court Judge Wilfred Kopa Muma has rejected an application by Kaweche Kaunda to have the body of Zambia's founding President Dr. Kenneth...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.