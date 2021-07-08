Kalumbila district Health Office in Northwestern province has started dispensing the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to individuals that got the first dose.

Kalumbila District Health Director, Chiluba Kabalika confirmed the development to ZANIS that over 500 people that got the first dose are expected to receive the second dose.

Dr Kabalika stated that individuals who got the first dose from other health centres should present their vaccination cards so as to have the details verified in the system.

“We have commenced administering the second dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and our priority are individuals that got the first dose of the vaccine,” Dr Kabalika said.

“For those that received dose one from outside Kalumbila and are due for dose two, they are welcome to get it within Kalumbila if they reside here,” Dr Kabalika said.

She acknowledged that the health office has received overwhelming response as evidenced from the number of people requesting for the vaccine.

“The demand is high because the cases have become severe…during the administration of the first dose, we experienced a lot of apathy which may have been as a result of myths and false information,” she said.