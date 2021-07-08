Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) says works on Lusaka’s new Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) are nearing completion.

ZACL Managing Director Fumu Mondoloka has told ZANIS in an interview that the project will be complete within this quarter.

Mr Mondoloka says works on the state of the art new passenger terminal are almost done and that the entire project now stands at 92 percent complete.

The Managing Director said once complete, the airport will be a hub for the Southern African region in line with the National Transport Policy.

“We are doing a lot of work towards that aspiration, we hope we can make it a fitting tribute to the man it is named after,” Mr Mondoloka said.

Currently, the airport which is the largest in Zambia has a capacity of two million passengers per annum and is expected to increase to about six million once commissioned.

Leading airlines both local and international, including Air Tanzania, Rwanda Air, SA Airlink, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, CemAir and KLM in partnership with Kenya Airways operate out of this airport.

The new airport which is being constructed at a total cost of 360 million United States dollars by China Jiangxi Corporation will house a new passenger terminal, a hotel, Rescue and Fire Services Station, Air Traffic Control Tower, Presidential Pavilion, Cargo Terminal, a Shopping Mall and an Office Complex.