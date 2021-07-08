9.5 C
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Political Campaign Rallies still remain banned- Zambia Police

By Chief Editor
Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo says that the recent suspension of Political Parties from not holding political rallies and road shows by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is still in effect.

Ms Katongo warned that Political parties found wanting will face the law accordingly.

She appealed to officers that have been deployed countrywide to be alert and ensure that no political party holds rallies and road shows.

Ms Katongo told ZANIS that political parties should adhere until a time when the suspension is lifted.

“Officers deployed to police elections should be alert and ensure that no political party holds rallies until such a time when the suspension shall be lifted,” Mr Katongo said.

She appealed to all Political parties to comply and stop the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

‘’Those found going contrary to the guidelines spelt out by ECZ should be dealt with sternly,” Ms Katongo noted.

Recently ECZ suspended campaign rallies and road shows, as they are supers readers of COVID 19 pandemic.

Zambia goes to the polls on August,12 ,2021 with 16 Presidential candidates participating from different political parties in the general election.

