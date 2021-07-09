Nchanga Rangers President Patson Nyirenda is demanding more from players after the team’s flopped promotion bid in the ended FAZ National Division 1 season.

“Brave” Rangers missed out on promotion after finishing seventh in the championship on 52 points from 34 matches.

In a written statement, Nyirenda said players must double their efforts to make supporters happy.

“We painfully missed out on promotion by five points, despite being the second highest scoring team in the league. I know that the current status of the Club is hurting all faithful Brave fans,” he said.

“For the players, we wish to thank all of them for their efforts. However they need to do more in order to bring joy to our Fans.”

“For those that showed courage, we thank them, for those who were left in the lobby, they need to learn from that and double their efforts this time around,” Nyirenda said.

The Nchanga President believes in the bench led by Israel Mwanza.

“For the Technical Bench Staff, they have to continue with their hard work, and ensure that together we bring pride to our Fans. This is the time to be together, learn from our mistakes and work on our weaknesses,” Nyirenda said.

Nchanga last played in the FAZ Super Division in 2018.