9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 9, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nchanga President Says Players Owe Fans For Promotion Flop

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Nchanga President Says Players Owe Fans For Promotion Flop
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nchanga Rangers President Patson Nyirenda is demanding more from players after the team’s flopped promotion bid in the ended FAZ National Division 1 season.

“Brave” Rangers missed out on promotion after finishing seventh in the championship on 52 points from 34 matches.

In a written statement, Nyirenda said players must double their efforts to make supporters happy.

“We painfully missed out on promotion by five points, despite being the second highest scoring team in the league. I know that the current status of the Club is hurting all faithful Brave fans,” he said.

“For the players, we wish to thank all of them for their efforts. However they need to do more in order to bring joy to our Fans.”

“For those that showed courage, we thank them, for those who were left in the lobby, they need to learn from that and double their efforts this time around,” Nyirenda said.

The Nchanga President believes in the bench led by Israel Mwanza.

“For the Technical Bench Staff, they have to continue with their hard work, and ensure that together we bring pride to our Fans. This is the time to be together, learn from our mistakes and work on our weaknesses,” Nyirenda said.

Nchanga last played in the FAZ Super Division in 2018.

Previous articleRedemption Time For Chipolopolo on Saturday Against Eswatini

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nchanga President Says Players Owe Fans For Promotion Flop

Nchanga Rangers President Patson Nyirenda is demanding more from players after the team’s flopped promotion bid in the ended...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Redemption Time For Chipolopolo on Saturday Against Eswatini

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo return to action this Saturday against eSwatini looking to resuscitate their 2021 COSAFA Cup semifinal hopes. The defending COSAFA Cup champions head into the...
Read more

Micho Bemoans Loss to Lesotho

Sports sports - 7
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has bemoaned his team’s 2-1 loss to Lesotho in their opening COSAFA Cup match at Wolfson Stadium in Mandela...
Read more

Leostho Embarrass COSAFA Champions Zambia

Sports sports - 7
Chipolopolo on Thursday made an embarrassing start to their COSAFA Cup title defence with a 2-1 loss to Lesotho at Nelson Mandela Bay. Fielding Zambia's...
Read more

RUGBY:Senegal Beat Zambia 2022 Africa Cup Qualifier

Sports sports - 0
Zambia launched the opening round of the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup qualifiers with a loss to Senegal. The Rugby Africa Cup is part of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.