Vice President Inonge Wina has commended Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu Western Province for investing in an oxygen plant.

Mrs Wina noted that the oxygen plant is contributing to serving people’s lives especially with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She observed that setting up of the oxygen plant at Lewanika General Hospital was a timely investment that has helped other government health institutions within the province not to have shortages of oxygen.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Wina was speaking when she inspected the oxygen plant at Lewanika General Hospital yesterday.

And Western Provincial Health Director Francis Liywalii said that all hospitals in the province are being supplied with oxygen direct from the plant.

Dr Liywalii said the hospital has not recorded any deaths resulting from lack of oxygen since the plant was set up in 2017.

The oxygen plant at Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu was constructed in 2017 at a cost of K800 thousand.