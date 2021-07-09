9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 9, 2021
Veep commends Lewanika General Hospital for investing in an oxygen plant

By Chief Editor
Vice President Inonge Wina has commended Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu Western Province for investing in an oxygen plant.

Mrs Wina noted that the oxygen plant is contributing to serving people’s lives especially with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She observed that setting up of the oxygen plant at Lewanika General Hospital was a timely investment that has helped other government health institutions within the province not to have shortages of oxygen.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Wina was speaking when she inspected the oxygen plant at Lewanika General Hospital yesterday.

And Western Provincial Health Director Francis Liywalii said that all hospitals in the province are being supplied with oxygen direct from the plant.

Dr Liywalii said the hospital has not recorded any deaths resulting from lack of oxygen since the plant was set up in 2017.

The oxygen plant at Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu was constructed in 2017 at a cost of K800 thousand.

Lewanika General Hospital Principal Medical Equipment Officer Elias Luhana (l) explains to Vice President Inonge Wina (c) on how oxygen flows from the plant to the patients in the wards during the inspection of the oxygen plant at Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu Western Province
Lewanika General Hospital Principal Medical Equipment Officer Elias Luhana (l) explains to Vice President Inonge Wina (c) on how oxygen flows from the plant to the patients in the wards during the inspection of the oxygen plant at Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu Western Province

Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali (front) Vice President Inonge Wina (right back) and Western Province Medical Director Francis Liwyali (left back) Heading to inspect the oxygen plant at Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu
