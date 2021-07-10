PATRIOTIC Front running mate campaign team member and Kasenengwa former lawmaker Hon. Sensio Banda says President Edgar Lungu cherishes and recognizes the partnership between the church and Government.

Speaking when he and the running mate deputy campaign manager Hon. Jean Kapata met the Kapiri Mposhi Pastors Fellowship council, Hon. Banda said the church plays a critical role in the governance of the country.

He said it was the wish of President Lungu to have the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation reaffirmed in the constitution through the amendment Bill 10 but that the opposition UPND shot it down.

“President Lungu cherishes and recognizes the partnership between the church and Government. The church is critical in the development of the church,” Hon. Banda said.

“Bill 10 would have reaffirmed Zambia as a Christian nation in the constitution but the opposition UPND shot down the Bill 10 in parliament, they rejected it because they have intentions to turn Zambia into a circular state and do away with Christian principles,” He said.

Hon. Banda said President Lungu recognizes that God should be the center of the country.

“Declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation is holding the country together, and the country would have gone to its worst. We can have challenges but God is holding the center of this nation,” He said.

And Hon. Banda told the clergy that President Edgar Lungu has delivered in all sectors of the economy and has a proven record.

“We have a leadership which fears God and has foresight. We have a party Manifesto that gives directions to where the party is taking the country. The UPND has amended their Manifesto three times including copy and pasting the Jamaican Manifesto, they are not reliable because all they do is to perpetuate lies but the PF is dealing with reality,” Hon. Banda Banda.

Meanwhile, Pastor Msoni, the Kapiri Mposhi Pastors Fellowship Chairperson thanked President Lungu for the befitting national funeral and burial of late founding father Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

Pastor Msoni said it is the wish of the church for the country to have peaceful elections.

“The Church in Kapiri Mposhi condemns violence, hate speech and tribal remarks that may plunge the country into chaos. Political parties should conduct peaceful campaigns,” Pastor Msoni said.

And PF running mate deputy campaign manager Hon. Jean Kapata urged the church to help the Government combat the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Hon. Kapata said the church should always take time to educate their congregants about the Covid-19 health guidelines.

She said it the wish of President Edgar Lungu to have a healthy nation.

” President Lungu has kept the wheels of the economy running in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic because he cares for the people of Zambia. The opposition UPND was in the forefront calling for the total shutdown of the economy through the closure of borders because they don’t care about the country, ” Hon. Kapata said.