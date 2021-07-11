The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC)has arrested 10 people in various parts of the Country for trafficking in illicit drugs contrary to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 35 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.

DEC Public Relations officers Mathias Kamanga said the Commission arrested Rodney Maseka,23, of Zambia Compound in Choma District for trafficking in 4 sachets of heroin and 13.8 grams of loose cannabis in southern Province.

Mr Kamanga disclosed that the Commission also arrested three drug suppliers who were arrested in separate incidents for trafficking in 35 Kilograms, 3.2 Kilograms and 700 grams of loose cannabis respectively in Western Province.

He identified the suspects as Alex Chitoma, 39, Kabutu Mubita, 39 and Ndala Kapanga, 42, all from Limulunga Shanty Compound in Mongu.

Mr Kamanga said the Commission in Central Province arrested Nagai Kunda, 56, of Veso Farms for trafficking in 4.19 Kilograms of loose cannabis that was concealed in two green plastic bags adding that Daniel Siluvwe, 36, of Mumembe Farms was arrested in a separate incident for trafficking in 3.73 Kilograms of loose cannabis in Mkushi.

Meanwhile in Muchinga Province, the Commission arrested Freestone Chola, 22, of Supani Village in Lavushimanda District for trafficking in 5.6 Kilograms of cannabis that was wrapped in a cloth packed in a red and white sack.

Mr Kamanga said in a separate incident that the Commission arrested a suspect identified as Violet Ngoma, 32, of Kabanda Village of Chama District for trafficking in 1.2 Kilograms of loose cannabis that was wrapped in a transparent plastic bag in her bedroom.

And Commission in Eastern Province arrested and jointly charged Yona Mainza, 27 of East Rise in Chipata District and Edward Phiri, 30, of Chilindila Village in Chipangali District for trafficking in 2.8 Kilograms of loose cannabis.

Mr Kamanga noted that the two were arrested in East Rise after they were found with the cannabis and the suspects are currently in police custody and are yet to appear in court soon.