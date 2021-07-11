THE UPND in Chilanga has urged people to cast their vote in favor of the UPND president, Hakainde Hichilema, and face the future with hope because Hakainde Hichilema represents the aspirations of every Zambian.

Speaking yesterday when he addressed the people in Chilanga ward of Chilanga constituency, the UPND Chilanga district deputy chairperson in charge of administration, Champion Tembo, said that voting for Hakainde Hichilema means economic liberation, national unity and a civilised way of conducting politics.

“HH represents the aspirations of every Zambian. He is going to begin by uniting this country and stop the carderism which has taken a toll on people’s rights and eaten into the professionalism in the civil service, and bring about economic liberation by staging national wide economic activities through the prudent and effective management of our God given resources such as water bodies, sunlight for solar energy, arable land, minerals, forests and human resources,” said Tembo. “The wealthy which is going to be created from these economic activities will be used to buy medicines, support free education and construct more healthy centres, schools and roads.”

Tembo, who is also the Chilanga district aspiring council chairperson, pledged to run a reliable, effective and visible council when elected.

He said that he is going to widen a revenue base and establish sound links with the donor community and the cooperate sector in order to generate revenue for water and sanitation projects, regular maintenance of roads, installations of street lights and other projects.

He also urged the people to ensure that they give Hakainde Hichilema a team he has chosen by voting for Misheck Mweemba as councillor and Sipho Hlazo as a member of parliament.