Sunday, July 11, 2021
Updated:

Ministry of Health is confident of bringing COVID-19 under control

The Ministry of health has expressed confidence in its conviction to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama says the Ministry has observed heightened enforcement and prosecution of those not complying with the directives.

Dr Malama said the remedy to bringing the pandemic under control lies in the collective efforts of ensuring adherence to the public health guidelines.

He echoed that the Ministry is convinced that it will bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control soon.

“Today we reiterate our conviction that we will bring COVID-19 under control sooner than later. The remedy to achieve this lies in our collective efforts to ensure that we adhere to the public health and social directives and measures which have been prescribed,’’ he said

He predicted change in the COVID-19 situation as the country has reached 48 days into the third wave adding that based on the graphical projection in weeks to come, a decent curve is expected.

“We are now 48 days into the third wave and see light in coming weeks, looking at the duration of the previous two waves 79 days for the first wave and 115 days for the second wave, we can predicate that we have few weeks to go before we start seeing plateauing and descent of the curve in the current COVID 19,’’ he said.

He has also disclosed that in the last 24 hours the country has recorded 2,384 new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 10, 225 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to 174,789

Meanwhile the country yesterday started administering dose one and two of the AstraZeneca vaccines with, 2 259 of dose one while 3,716 of dose two were administered respectively.

This was contained in statement made available by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama

