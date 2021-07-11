9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 11, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Printing of presidential ballot papers at 27%

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Feature Politics Printing of presidential ballot papers at 27%
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Printing of the four types of election materials in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), by the Al Ghurair Publishing and Printing Company has reached 45 percent.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Director of Electoral Operations Royd Katongo says the initial printing of 116 Mayoral and Council Chairpersons’ ballot papers which were given to the printer was complete with only a few remaining.

Mr Katongo disclosed that only those with new nominations which include Luanshya and Lusaka which will hold nominations on Monday July 12, 2021 are remaining to be completed.

Briefing the media yesterday in Dubai, Mr Katongo said printing of the 156 constituencies ballot papers was at 57 percent with 96 having been printed.

Mr. Katongo further disclosed that the printing of presidential ballot papers was at 27 percent and works were progressing well.

He however indicated those whose fresh nominations will take place on Monday next week will not be printed until the process is done.

ZANIS reports that constituencies to hold fresh nominations include Lusaka central, Mandevu, Chawama, Kasenengwa, Mafinga and Mpulungu.

As for the 1,858 Councilors ballot papers, 760 are undergoing printing, putting the works at 18 percent.

And Mr Katongo stated that the printing of the braille jacket for the 12,152 polling stations have been completed which have 16 brackets for use by the visually impaired persons on the day of polls.

He stated that the commission has already embarked on the process of training communities on how to use the braille brackets.

He also added that voter education which started on June 4, 2021 will be will be extended to all poll staff so that they easily aid the visually impaired when voting.

Mr Katongo explained that the braille template is designed in such a way that brackets will be used for voting for presidential, mayoral, council chairpersons, parliamentary and local government candidates.

He disclosed that the commission expects the printer to complete their entire printing of the four election materials by the end of next week.

And the Non-Government Organization Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for coming up with the braille bracket as it shows that it recognizes the constitutional right for the blind.

NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale said the inclusion of braille in the voting process depicts the commission’s commitment of not leaving anyone behind.

Ms Mwale called on the commission to intensify training of poll staff on mechanisms of how best they handle the braille material.

The printing of ballot papers by Al Ghurair Publishing Company, which commenced on Sunday July 4, 2021, is currently underway in Dubai, UAE and printing will continue throughout this month in readiness of the country presidential and general elections slated for August 12, 2021.

PF Vice National Chairperson Davis Chama(left) and ECZ Commissioner Ret.Major.Gen Vincent Mukanda check on printed ballot papers
PF Vice National Chairperson Davis Chama(left) and ECZ Commissioner Ret.Major.Gen Vincent Mukanda check on printed ballot papers

NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale with braille bracket
NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale with braille bracket

Previous article10 people arrested for illicit drugs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Printing of presidential ballot papers at 27%

Printing of the four types of election materials in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), by the Al Ghurair...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Aspiring candidates for the Kasenengwa parliamentary seat complain over paying second nomination fee

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Aspiring candidates for the Kasenengwa parliamentary seat have described as unfair the legal provision requiring them to pay to the Electoral Commission of...
Read more

New Leaders Needed to Tackle Corruption

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 20
By Henry Kyambalesa While there is a noticeable scarcity of material and financial resources in the hands of the majority of citizens in Zambia, there...
Read more

LAZ chides UPND over Campaign Video with Tribal Narration

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says it is disturbed by a narration contained in a political campaign video attributed to the United Party...
Read more

CiSCA Asks Police to Arrest Kambwili for Hate Speech

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) is perplexed by the Zambia Police Service’s reluctance to summon and interrogate Patriotic Front member Mr. Chishimba...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.