Sunday, July 11, 2021
Sports
Under-pressure Micho Says Sorry

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has apologised to fans following Zambia’s shocking loss to Eswatini at the ongoing COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

The five-time champions lost 1-0 to Eswatini to stay bottom of Group A and the only team on zero points after two games and another two left to play.

Saturday’s defeat comes two days after Micho boys squandered a one-nil halftime lead to lose 2-1 to Lesotho in their opening game on July 8.

“From our side it is very hard to accept that we are losing matches. I believe we do not deserve to lose,” he said.

“I would like to use this opportunity to apologise to our supporters back home that we have lost the game,” Micho said during a live television post-match interview.

“I cannot blame anyone. I can only say players really tried their best. Unfortunately the best of our players was not enough to get us a better result today.”

Limping Zambia has fielded a strong squad which is being captained by 2012 AFCON champion Kennedy Mweene at the regional championship.

“It is not about how strong you are, it is about what you put on the field of play. And it is all about results,” Micho said.

The Serb has admitted being under pressure as Zambia coach.

“When we talk about pressure, pressure is always in this job,” he said.

Chipolopolo face Botswana on July 13 and South Africa on July 14 as they prepare for what is looking like a trophy handover ceremony in their remaining two Group A matches.

Previous articleZambia National Team’s Embarrassing Performance at COSAFA in Pictures

