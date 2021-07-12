9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 12, 2021
Chitimukulu advocates peaceful elections

By Chief Editor
Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota says voter apathy is pausing a danger to this country’s democratic credentials.

Mr Mushota says the country’s democracy is under threat due to increased voter apathy thereby threatening the 50 plus one threshold by the Republican Constitution.

The Permanent Secretary said this at Mansa College of Education today at the Crowning of Traditional Leaders in Luapula as Champions of Voter Sensitisation and Peaceful Elections.

“According to our constitution, for a candidate to win the Presidential election that person should have fifty plus one votes, but this can only be achieved if there is a huge voter turnout,” he said.

Mr. Mushota said it is commendable that the Movement for Voter Sensitization (MVS) has embarked on a robust program aimed at addressing voter apathy.

He said sensitizing communities on ending voter apathy and electoral violence is a huge milestone that needs to be commended.

Mr. Mushota has since thanked the traditional leaders that have been crowned as Champions of Voter Sensitization and Peaceful elections.

Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people in Northern province has urged traditional leaders in Luapula province to advocate for peaceful election campaigns and voter turnout during the voting day on August 12, 2021.

Chief Chitimukulu , who is the Patron for the Movement for Voter Apathy Sensitization , observed that it is a concern that people today are divided due to politics instead of living in harmony.

He noted that Traditional Leaders should be at the centre of championing Kenneth Kaunda’s One Zambia One Nation motto to their subjects.

“Zambia is for all of us. We eat together in homes as brothers and sisters but why fight today all because of politics? As traditional leaders we have a huge role to play in advocating for peace,” he said.

And Luapula Province Chiefs Council Representative Senior Chief Mwewa, said the Chiefs in Luapula will continue to advocate for peaceful campaigns.

Chief Mwewa noted that Chiefs in the Province will work together to ensure there is a huge voter turnout during the voting day for the Tripartite elections on August 12, 2021.

“Voter apathy has been our concern, hence the coming together of traditional leaders advocating for high voter turnout and peaceful election campaigns,” he said.

Chief Mwewa stated that despite Chiefs being falsely accused of being champions of partisan politics they have continued to work together in fostering unity and peace in the country.

He added that Chiefs in the region will continue to sensitize their subjects on voting, peace and unity for a better Zambia.

“There is lack of the spirit of tolerance among politicians, too much tribalism, hate speech and voter apathy, this we shall not tolerate as traditional,” he said.

Thirty-three Chiefs and some members of the clergy including the Permanent Secretary were crowned as Champions of Voter Sensitization and Peaceful Elections in Luapula province.

