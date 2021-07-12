President Edgar Lungu has called on the electorate in Ikelenge district to elect leaders that will push the development agenda in the district.

President Lungu says leaders such as Members of Parliament should spearhead development in their constituencies by engaging relevant departments and ensure that projects are completed.

“Elect leaders that will spearhead your development agenda”, President Lungu said.

ZANIS reports that the Republican President said this when he inspected Ikelenge District Hospital whose works have stalked since 2015.

And Provincial Infrastructure Development Officer, Engineer, Paul Lusaka explained to the President that about K31 million is needed to complete the hospital project.

Meanwhile, North-western province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela said a new contractor will soon be engaged adding that all the workers that are owed by the previous contractor will be paid.

Among the projects whose works have stalked include Ikelenge secondary school.

President Lungu has also toured Ikelenge main market where he took time to interact with the marketers and distribute masks.