9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Army Commander assures Zambians of peace, security

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines Army Commander assures Zambians of peace, security
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu gives a recognition award to Zambia Army Commander ,LT.General William Sikazwe during the silver jubilee celebration and official launch of the new staff college and National Defence University in Lusaka.
President Edgar Lungu gives a recognition award to Zambia Army
Commander ,LT.General William Sikazwe during the silver jubilee
celebration and official launch of the new staff college and National
Defence University in Lusaka.

Zambia Army Commander, William Sikazwe, has assured the country of peace and security as the country holds the general elections on August 12, 2021.

Lieutenant General Sikazwe said Zambian citizens should not be worried as peace will continue prevailing in the country.

“Everyone should continue working normally, they should turn up to vote as there will be peace before, during and after the elections,” he stated when he paid a courtesy call on Senanga District Commissioner today.

He said the President has been clear on state security, which the Zambia Army and other security wings are providing.

“The Head of State is the commander in chief and I am implementing his directive of ensuring peace hence all citizens should not worry,” Lt. Gen. Sikazwe stated.

Gen. Sikazwe is in Western province to check on the operations of the army troops.

“I am passing through the troops to find out challenges being faced by the officers so that we can attend to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senanga District Commissioner Inonge Mubuyaeta commended the army operations in the district.

Ms. Mubuyaeta said the district administration has good working relations with the military officers in the area.

After touring Western province, the Army Commander will proceed to Southern province.

Previous articleEmbattled Chipolopolo End COSAFA Losing Run

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Army Commander assures Zambians of peace, security

Zambia Army Commander, William Sikazwe, has assured the country of peace and security as the country holds the general...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Socialist Party candidate for Council Chairperson for Chisamba Murdered

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
The Socialist Party candidate for Council Chairperson for Chisamba Town Council in the August 12, 2021 General Elections has been murdered and set ablaze...
Read more

President Lungu urged to deploy soldiers ahead of 12 August Election

Headlines Chief Editor - 33
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has been urged to deploy the Zambia Army in hotspot areas of Mandevu, Kanyama and Chawama Constituency if violence is to...
Read more

Zambian Court halts KCM liquidation, says Vedanta

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
The Court of Appeal has stayed hearing by a state-appointed provisional liquidator for splitting up Konkola Copper Mines and selling the assets. The stay on...
Read more

Zambians want change…We don’t count how many times we run, HH tells African Arguments

Headlines Chief Editor - 40
An interview with Zambia’s opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema on why Zambians should vote for him at a sixth time of asking. When Zambians go...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.