

Zambia Army Commander, William Sikazwe, has assured the country of peace and security as the country holds the general elections on August 12, 2021.

Lieutenant General Sikazwe said Zambian citizens should not be worried as peace will continue prevailing in the country.

“Everyone should continue working normally, they should turn up to vote as there will be peace before, during and after the elections,” he stated when he paid a courtesy call on Senanga District Commissioner today.

He said the President has been clear on state security, which the Zambia Army and other security wings are providing.

“The Head of State is the commander in chief and I am implementing his directive of ensuring peace hence all citizens should not worry,” Lt. Gen. Sikazwe stated.

Gen. Sikazwe is in Western province to check on the operations of the army troops.

“I am passing through the troops to find out challenges being faced by the officers so that we can attend to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senanga District Commissioner Inonge Mubuyaeta commended the army operations in the district.

Ms. Mubuyaeta said the district administration has good working relations with the military officers in the area.

After touring Western province, the Army Commander will proceed to Southern province.