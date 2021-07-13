9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Edith Nawakwi Challenges HH to state his position on Continuation of Zambia as a Christian Nation

By Chief Editor
46 views
3
Feature Politics Edith Nawakwi Challenges HH to state his position on Continuation of...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi
Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi
Forum for Democracy and Development FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi has Challenged the opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to come out in the open and state his position on Zambia continuing to exist as a Christian Nation if he was to be elected.

Mrs Nawakwi said she has never heard the Opposition leader campaign on the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.

“Never has he pronounced himself whether Zambia would continue to exist as a Christian Nation if he were to be elected during this year’s general election,” she said.

Mrs Nawakwi said this is unlike President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who has continued to preach about the importance of defending the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.
She said President Edgar Lungu has started building the house of prayer which is commendable.

Mrs Nawakwi said President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s works in the church are visible.

“We see him support all congregations and preaching peace and unity. President Lungu’s presence in the churches is seen,” she added.

He has a heart for the people of Zambia therefore deserves to be re elected as president during this year’s polls.

Meanwhile, Mrs Nawakwi donated 150 bags of mealie meal worth 18 thousand Kwacha to three churches in Matero namely; United Church of Zambia, Anglican Church and the Methodist Church.

She said this is to help with the funerals that have overburdened people in the area as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Mrs Nawakwi further urged the people to adhere to the stipulated health guidelines set by the Ministry of Health.

Previous articleGovernment ommissions Mwandi’s Lutaba Mini hospital in Western Province
Next articleDeclare Covid-19 pandemic in Zambia a national disaster-HH

3 COMMENTS

  1. Edith Nawakwi should just keep quite if she have nothing of value to say than just ranting, let her tell the national how president Lungu and her will create wealth for the nation because for the past 7 years no wealth has been created. People want to hear how PF or UPND will create wealth, not attacking innocent HH.

    1

  2. A CHRISTIAN NATION IN NAME MAYBE ?? TELL ME DO CHRISTIANS STEAL FROM EACH OTHER AND L000T ??
    ZAMBIA CATERS FOR ALL RELIGIONS

  3. Edgar China Lungu claims to run a Christian nation. Is that the explanation for the stealing that he does, the rampant CORRUPTION, the ruining of the economy? The continuous trespassing of the ten commandments by his entire government? PF: Lying about everything, not delivering anything!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

HH, 5 others apply for judgment in default of defence against state in false imprisonment suit

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others have asked the Lusaka High Court to enter judgement in default against...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF land policy will benefit the church-Kapata

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 2
Patriotic Front presidential running-mate deputy campaign manager, Jean Kapata says the ruling party has developed a robust land policy to empower...
Read more

KK’s death reminded Zambians about ‘One Zambia, One Nation ‘ motto-Lungu

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 3
President Edgar Lungu says the death of first republican President Kenneth Kaunda has reminded Zambian citizens about the importance of the ‘One Zambia, One...
Read more

12 file in for the Kasenengwa parliamentary seat

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 1
A total of 12 candidates have successfully filed in their nomination papers for the Kasenengwa parliamentary seat. The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)...
Read more

President Lungu calls for innovative leaders

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 13
President Edgar Lungu has called on the electorate in Ikelenge district to elect leaders that will push the development agenda in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.