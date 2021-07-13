9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
The Socialist Party candidate for Council Chairperson for Chisamba Murdered

By Chief Editor
Central Province Police Chief Chola Katanga
Central Province Police Chief Chola Katanga

The Socialist Party candidate for Council Chairperson for Chisamba Town Council in the August 12, 2021 General Elections has been murdered and set ablaze by unknown people in Kapiri Mposhi district.

Central Province Commissioner of Police, Chola Katanga has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Kapiri Mposhi, identifying the deceased as Stallon Chobe, 29, of Matipula village in Chisamba district.

Chobe was discovered dead and burnt by unknown people near Ngweleni Village in Chief Chipepo’s area in Kapiri-Mposhi where he had allegedly gone for some business.

Mr Katanga said the incident is believed to have occurred between 9th and 11th July 2021 at 16:00 hours.

” The murder was reported through a phone call by the friend to the deceased namely Phillimon Moya, 26 of Katondo compound in Kabwe,” Mr Katanga said.

The police Commissioner suspects the man was murdered before setting him ablaze.

He said on inspection of the body police noticed that the throat was cut using a sharp instrument as the blood splatters were seen around the scene.

“When the body was inspected, police who visited the scene also noticed that the throat was cut using a sharp instrument as the spillage of blood was seen around the scene. We suspect inflammable substances were also used to burn the body after murdering him,” Mr Katanga said

The body has been collected and deposited in Kabwe Central Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

He said no arrests have been made adding that police have launched investigations in the matter.

