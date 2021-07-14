THE UPND Chilanga district deputy chairperson for mobilization and strategy, Juda Sikamikami, has advised the people of Mubanga area in Chinyanja ward of Chilanga constituency to be careful with PF’s vote buying tricks.

Speaking yesterday after Mubanga residents complained to the UPND Chilanga district officials and their council chairperson candidate about the high cost of living and the PF carderism which has seen the residents loose part of their community land, and a football pitch which has been turned into plots, Juda Sikamikami said that the residents shouldn’t fall plea to PF’s voting buying schemes if they don’t want carderism and the cost of living to continue going up.

He said the PF will give them money on the polling day so as to make them forget about what they are currently going through.

“Please be extra careful with PF! PF is like a violent husband who buys a wife a dress and a chicken after attempting to kill her so that she doesn’t go to her parents, but pakapita ma days ang’ono chabe chamumenya futi,” said Sikamikami. “They will come with so much money on the voting day. You get that money….(sic) but vote for HH and UPND just like a wife who will get the chicken and wear a dress but runs to her parents.”

The residents also lamented about the lack of a health facility in the area and the water challenges they’re facing and they’ve since called on the UPND Chilanga district aspiring council chairperson, Champion Tembo, to address their plight after being elected in the coming elections.

Zambia goes to the polls on 12th of August this year.