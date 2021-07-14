Sub-chiefs in Chavuma district in Northwestern Province have pledged to fully support President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) ahead of next month’s general elections.

Speaking on behalf of nine others, sub-chief Lingoji said the traditional leaders are happy with many developmental projects which government has implemented in the district and the country as a whole hence their support to President Lungu and the party in this year’s polls.

The traditional leader said this in Chavuma today when President Lungu met them during his visit to the district.

“As traditional leaders here in Chavuma, we are so happy with the development you are implementing in our district such as the construction of a nursing school and the boarding secondary among others. This is great achievement to us and we will ensure you get back into power after August 12 general elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, the traditional leader has appealed to President Lungu to look into their plight of lack of transport and decent accommodation.

Sub-chief Lingoji said traditional leaders and government are partners in development adding that the former were eager to promote the latter’s developmental agenda.

He said the traditional leaders can only effectively do that when they have reliable transport.

He further appealed to the President for the construction of a bridge on Zambezi river so as to open up the west bank for social and economic development.

“We want you to look into our plight of the road network in our area especially putting up a bridge on the Zambezi river to connect to the west bank so that the area can open up for economic activities,” he said.

And President Lungu said he is ready to work with traditional leaders as partners in development.

President Lungu said linking the east and west banks through constructing a bridge on the Zambezi river will integrate trade between the two areas.

“We believe once there is a bridge on the Zambezi river, people between the two areas will be able to trade with ease and therefore the economy can improve very quickly,” he said.

President Lungu has since disclosed that it is part of government’s plan to construct a bridge on the Zambezi river.

He added that the ministry responsible has already commissioned some people to do some designs and costs for the bridge project.

He said Patriotic Front government has done a lot in terms of delivering meaningful development to all parts of the country.

The Head of State has urged traditional leaders to therefore reflect on many developmental programmes and projects which government has implemented in the district and the country as a whole in the last 10 years and compare with the 27 years of United Nation Independent Party (UNIP).

President Lungu earlier toured Chavuma main market and later held a meeting with party officials.