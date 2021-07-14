9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
General News
Updated:

Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s developmental ideologies and that of the ruling Patriotic Front are similar in nature

By Chief Editor
Late Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s developmental ideologies and that of the ruling Patriotic Front are similar in nature and have helped Zambia to develop, University of Zambia political scientist has observed.

He notes that just like UNIP, the PF remains a pro-poor party which has ensured for the first time the implementation of the minimum wage is actualized, implementation of the social cash transfer, expanded the pension scheme to the informal sector among other empowerment and lively programes are made possible.

Dr Alex Ng’oma who was one of the three (3) lecturers who spoke at the ‘Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda Lecture Series 2021’,said both Dr Kaunda and the Patriotic Front put priority on empowering people through sound humanitarian activities.

“From the kind of ideologies the late Kaunda had,it is comfortable to say the late Sata was a graduate of KK’s ideologies” Dr Ng’oma further observed.

He likened the Industrial Development Cooperation (IDC) created under the PF and established for the purposes of wealth creation through a sound industrial development infrastructure, as similar to Dr Kaunda’s desire to make Zambia a prosperous country through establishment of local indigenous companies.

He noted that IDC is a strategy along the lines of Dr Kaunda’s developmental agenda to effectively organize and manage state owned enterprises.

And concerning unity and national peacebuilding, Dr. Ngoma said President Lungu has further followed Dr Kaunda’s footsteps of unifying the country as evidenced by the amplifying the ‘One Zambia one Motto’ which has become embedded even in the news bulletins on the national broadcaster ZNBC.

He appreciated the progress the PF have made in securing mining jobs and also for promoting local ownership when it comes to enterprises.

Dr Ng’oma said from the dilapidated infrastructure the ruling party inherited, the PF have managed to embark on massive infrastructure development to create base for industrial and social growth which is paying off.

Meanwhile, university of Zambia vice chancellor Proffessor Luke Mumba has disclosed that the Kenneth Kaunda memorial lectures will be an annual thing that will help in keeping the legacy of the first Republican President alive.

Previous articleBe careful with PF’s vote buying tricks, UPND tells voters

