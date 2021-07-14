9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
IDC pumps K684 million into NCZ

The Industrial Development Corporation has injected 684 million Kwacha into Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia -NCZ- in Kafue.

IDC Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba says 638.4 million Kwacha is working capital support to produce fertiliser and 45.6 million Kwacha for the procurement of a fertiliser blending plant.

Mr. Kaluba says the injection will assist NCZ move to a self-sufficient status and effectively compete with the private sector in the supply of fertiliser and diversify its revenue.

He has expressed confidence that NCZ will in the next 3 to 4 years declare dividends.

Mr. Kaluba has also commended NCZ for reducing operating costs and recording a profit of 30.8 million Kwacha in 2020.

The IDC Chief Executive Officer said this when he visited NCZ in Kafue today.

And NCZ Board Chairperson Chitundu Kasase said the injection of the funds is an indication of confidence in the company.

Dr. Kasase said NCZ will ensure it responds to agriculture advancements in the sector and compete with the private sector.

3 COMMENTS

  1. That is only about $32 million…its a drop in the ocean for a company like NCZ…they will just used it up with bogus procurement of used machinery and corrupt tenders. Everyone knows that for NCZ to be self-sufficient it needs 7 times that amount. More taxpayers money down the drain.

