Copperbelt Province Health Director Robert Zulu has disclosed that the region is targeting 80 percent of the eligible population to be vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Dr. Zulu said all the people that are eligible should not panic as the vaccination programme is ongoing in the province, noting that it is being done in phases.

He explained that among the eligible population to be vaccinated are the elderly, frontline workers and those who are most vulnerable to contracting Covid-19.

“There is overwhelming response from the people to get the vaccine which is very good. And there has been issues of the vaccine expiring in some countries but that is not the case with us because of the high demand for the vaccine,” he said.

Dr. Zulu added that the province is still receiving more vaccines from Lusaka to ensure that the most vulnerable groups of people are vaccinated.

He noted that there are people who take time to make decisions but pointed out that no one will be turned away from getting vaccinated.

The Copperbelt province, like other provinces, is administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to unvaccinated people and the second to those who got the first vaccine a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the administering of the first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Mufulira district in the Copperbelt province has been characterized by overwhelming response from members of the public.

Mufulira District Commissioner, Mike Manda disclosed that the district received its consignment of the Astra Zeneca vaccine on July 10, 2021, adding that the vaccination exercise commenced yesterday on July 10, 2021.

Mr. Manda said the vaccination exercise has been well received by residents hence they turned up in large numbers to receive the vaccine from various designated sites.

“I was very impressed to find long queues of people waiting to be vaccinated, which means that people are seeing the importance of being vaccinated,” he said.

He said the district is also currently administering the second dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

“We received the second dose of the vaccine on 1st July, 2021 and the exercise is ongoing because individuals have different days they qualify to get their second dose,” Mr. Manda explained.

He has since urged members of the public to continue turning up in big numbers to receive the vaccine.

Mr. Manda said there have been no reports of negative reaction from those who have received the vaccine in the country.

“Government means well by bringing this vaccine. A lot of tests have been conducted and it has proven to be safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, many citizens have expressed happiness that government has availed them the chance to be vaccinated amidst the deadly third wave of Covid-19.

One of the residents, Thandiwe Tembo said she was grateful to receive her first dose and believes that it will save her life from Covid-19.