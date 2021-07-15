9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Sports
Fashion Sakala Arrives At Glasgow Rangers

Fashion Sakala has finally arrived at Ibrox to begin his four-year stay with Scottish champions Glasgow Rangers.

The Chipolopolo striker unveiling has been on hold after joining Rangers from Belgian side KV Oostende because he had to undergo his mandatory ten-day quarantine for Zambian arrivals in the UK.

“Hey Rangers family, this is Fashion Sakala Junior and I can’t wait to see you,” Fashion told Rangers TV on Thursday.

Fashion, who has missed Rangers first two pre-season matches, arrives in time for the remaining four friendlies but is it uncertain if he will ready for Saturday home date against Arsenal.

Rangers will later visit Blackpool on July 21 and host Enock Mwepu’s Brighton on July 24.

But Fashion is certain to feature in Real Madrid’s friendly visit on July 24.

