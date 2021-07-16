United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy national youth chairperson Cindy Kauka has called on youths’ structure across boarders areas to be alert and deal sternly with any foreigner who will be found with a voter’s card.

“We have intelligence information and we know where these people will be lodged during elections. Zambia is a sovereign state and any foreigner that will try to meddle in our home affairs will be dealt with mercilessly. We warn all foreigners that have been registered as voters that if found we shall send them straight to their maker” said Cindy Kauka

Speaking in Kabwe where she is doing vote protection campaigns, the youth leader urged young people not to allow anyone to steal their future.

“This is your election as young people so don’t allow anyone to steal your future. Guard this election with the last drop of your blood. Protect our democracy from a very useless government that is putting our national security and your lives at risk for the sake of winning an election.” said an emotionally charged youth leader.

According to UPND, an investigation by News diggers newspaper has revealed that over 20,000 foreigners were registered as Zambian voters. And another investigation by the UPND national youth security has revealed that in Nsama district Congolese nationals have been issued with NRCs and voter’s cards.

The investigation has revealed that secret issuance of voter’s cards continued even after the close of the exercise. UPND President Hakainde Hichilema said rigging plans by the PF will not succeed.