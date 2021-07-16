Copperbelt side Jumulo and Quattro Kalumbila have won promotion to FAZ National Division 1 championship ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Coach Linos Makwaza’s Jumulo secured promotion on Thursday with a game to spare after edging Sinazongwe United 2-1 in their penultimate Group A match of the Division 1 playoffs being staged in Lusaka.

Jumulo have an assailable lead in Group A on seven points after posting two wins and a draw in the first three matches.

On Friday, Jumulo have a formality last group match against Real Nakonde at Margaret Mwanakatwe Stadium on the same day Young Raiders will tackle Sinazongwe United in another formality encounter.

Meanwhile, Kalumbila, who have already completed their four matches, clinched promotion despite suffering a 1-0 loss to Raiders on Thursday afternoon.

Kalumbila of the North Western Province finished second in Group A on seven points.

In Group B, promotion will be decided on the final day of the play-offs with Luena Buffaloes, Young Buffaloes and ZNS Luamfumu as favourites.

Luena are leading Group B on six points, followed by Luamfumu and Young Buffaloes on five points each.

Malalo Police and Sinda United sit on one and zero points respectively after playing two rounds of matches.