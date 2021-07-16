9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Mopani miners to be paid-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines Mopani miners to be paid-President Lungu
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu says a decision has been made to pay miners at Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) in the Copperbelt province their terminal benefits.

President Lungu said when he addressed miners at Mopani Copper Mine in Kitwe today that unions should quickly submit the total amount needed to pay workers so that funds can be released.

President Lungu said the miners will be paid for all the years they worked for Glencore Limited so that they start on a newer page, assuring them that the monies to pay them are already in place.

President Lungu said there is already a precedent that was used at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) in Chingola which should also be used at Mopani.

The Head of State said the miners at Mopani Copper Mines should be treated the same way as their counterparts at KCM.

“We are going to sit down with our colleagues the unions and management so that we source for money to pay you our people as soon as possible,” he said.

President Lungu has also assured the miners of the land which is on western side of the South Ore Body (SOB) that it will be given to them so that they can build houses.

The President said since the board had already made a decision to give land to employees, management and the local authorities should plan and allocate pieces of land to the employees.

President Lungu was responding to concerns by Mine Workers Union of Zambia president Joseph Chewe that miners at Mopani in Kitwe and Mufulira have waited for their money for too long and that President Lungu should intervene.

The other issue that the MUZ president raised was the outstanding loans with Stanbic bank which President Lungu said he will discuss with the Bank of Zambia.

Mr. Chewe also called for the abolishment of contracts in the mining sector so that employees can be engaged on a permanent basis.

He said President Lungu’s decision to allow Zambians to operate the mines will live on for many generations to come.

Previous articlePresident Lungu calls for equity in the mining sector

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Mopani miners to be paid-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says a decision has been made to pay miners at Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government called up to share a comprehensive and clear implementation status of the Maize Export MOU signed with DRC

Economy Chief Editor - 0
By Mr Emmanuel Muma The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) calls for Government to share a comprehensive and clear implementation status for...
Read more

Ministry of Transport and Communication committed to provide quality communication to Zambians

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The Ministry of Transport and Communication has reiterated its commitment to government’s developmental agenda of improving access to quality communication through the ongoing 24...
Read more

ZDA wants to set up a Mango processing factory, seeks investors

Economy Chief Editor - 23
The Zambia Development Agency has invited the private sector to establish a modern mango processing project that falls under agro-processing subsector. ZDA says the mango...
Read more

IDC pumps K684 million into NCZ

Economy Chief Editor - 19
The Industrial Development Corporation has injected 684 million Kwacha into Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia -NCZ- in Kafue. IDC Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba says 638.4...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.