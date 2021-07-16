Patriotic Front national mobilization commitee member Bizwell Mutale says the re-election of President Edgar Lungu is a non debatable matter because he has kept Zambia afloat despite various threats to the economy such the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Mutale says the country has seen massive development under President Lungu which should continue after the August 12 elections.

He says the country’s economy is set to strongly rebound because a lot of efforts amidst the pandemic which has crippled world economies are being implemented.

Speaking shortly after undertaking a COVID-19 sensitization and mask distribution exercise in Kamanga market under strict adherance to the pandemic guidelines,Mr Mutale appreciated the effort of the head of state in ensuring that the pandemic is well managed.

He however expressed disappointment that many people especially in markets are not masking up, hence his effort to reach out to distribute masks and do sensitization.

“You have seen the President distributing masks and telling people the importance of adhering to the guidelines because he cares for the people and wants to put under control this pandemic” Mr Mutale said.

Mr Mutale who also made a donation of hand sanitizers,encouraged marketeers and the general public to help President Lungu to fight the pandemic by following what the health and other authorities are saying.

“Elections have to go on because they cannot be postponed, but we need to ensure that the people are also safe even as the voting day gets closer” he emphasized.