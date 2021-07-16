9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

The re-election of President Edgar Lungu is a non debatable matter because he has kept Zambia afloat-Bizwell Mutale

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines The re-election of President Edgar Lungu is a non debatable matter because...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front national mobilization commitee member Bizwell Mutale says the re-election of President Edgar Lungu is a non debatable matter because he has kept Zambia afloat despite various threats to the economy such the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Mutale says the country has seen massive development under President Lungu which should continue after the August 12 elections.

He says the country’s economy is set to strongly rebound because a lot of efforts amidst the pandemic which has crippled world economies are being implemented.

Speaking shortly after undertaking a COVID-19 sensitization and mask distribution exercise in Kamanga market under strict adherance to the pandemic guidelines,Mr Mutale appreciated the effort of the head of state in ensuring that the pandemic is well managed.

He however expressed disappointment that many people especially in markets are not masking up, hence his effort to reach out to distribute masks and do sensitization.
“You have seen the President distributing masks and telling people the importance of adhering to the guidelines because he cares for the people and wants to put under control this pandemic” Mr Mutale said.

Mr Mutale who also made a donation of hand sanitizers,encouraged marketeers and the general public to help President Lungu to fight the pandemic by following what the health and other authorities are saying.

“Elections have to go on because they cannot be postponed, but we need to ensure that the people are also safe even as the voting day gets closer” he emphasized.

Previous articleKenneth Kaunda – Lessons for our time and the future

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

The re-election of President Edgar Lungu is a non debatable matter because he has kept Zambia afloat-Bizwell Mutale

Patriotic Front national mobilization commitee member Bizwell Mutale says the re-election of President Edgar Lungu is a non debatable...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Do not be used by HH, he does not stand for National Development, Nawakwi tells Southerners

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
  Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Leader Edith Nawakwi has appealed to the people of Southern Province not to be used by the opposition...
Read more

UPND Warns Foreigners who will be found with a Voter’s card; we shall send you straight to your maker

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 27
United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy national youth chairperson Cindy Kauka has called on youths' structure across boarders areas to be alert and...
Read more

President Lungu’s Absence at the Political Parties Peace Conference shows lack of seriousness in tackling political violence-UPND

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 19
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has charged that the failure by President Edgar Lungu to attend the Peace Conference that was organized...
Read more

Political parties advised to lessen pressure on ECZ

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
The Shiwang`andu district conflict management committee has advised political parties in the area to help reduce tension and pressure on the electoral process by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.