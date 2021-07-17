Athletics great Samuel Matete is heading to the Tokyo Olympics as part of the Zambia track and field technical bench.

The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) recommended that Matete be part of the athletics coaches preparing runners Sydney Siame and Rhoda Njobvu.

The 1996 Olympics Silver Medalist is scheduled to leave for Tokyo next week with other members of team Zambia.

At his peak, Matete represented Zambia at the Olympic Games in 1988, 1992 and 1996.

“I am grateful that NOCZ considered me; it is a step in the right direction. Our athletes need experience and exposure,” Matete said.

“I am excited. This is a morale booster for all of us including the athletes.”

“This is an opportunity that I have looked forward to helping develop athletes,” Matete said.

Matete has in the recent past served on the NOCZ Technical Commission.

He won a gold medal at the 1991 World Championships and was twice silver medalist at the same event.

Matete was a three-time World Cup winner and won gold at the 1994 Commonwealth Games.

He later won a silver medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta in what is still Zambia’s last medal at the World biggest showpiece event.

Matete is currently running his athletics academy in Kitwe.