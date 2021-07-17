9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 17, 2021
FAZ Sack Zambia National Football Team Coach Milutin Micho

By Chief Editor
The Football Association of Zambia has announced that it has mutually separated with Chipolopolo Head Coach Milutin ‘Michó’ Sredojevic.

Both parties agreed to mutually separate after a meeting held this morning at Football House.

“FAZ can confirm that it has reached a mutual separation agreement with its senior Men’s National Team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic. After a meeting between FAZ and the coach, it was agreed that in the interest of progress for both parties they had to separate,” says FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala.

FAZ has thanked Micho for having steered the Chipolopolo from February 3, 2020, to date and wished him the best of luck in his next assignment.

Micho has also thanked FAZ and the people of Zambia for having supported him during his stay.

“I am grateful to the Zambian people, the players, coaches, officials and the fans who supported me in various ways during my stay. All the positive experience with Chipolopolo Zambia I will use in my career ahead and would like to wish all the best to Zambia,” Micho says.

Meanwhile, FAZ says it will announce the succession roadmap in the next few days.

This is according to a statement issued by FAZ Communication Manager Sydney Mungala.

