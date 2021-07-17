Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has parted company with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) as Chipolopolo coach.

Micho leaves the job following Chipolopolo’s shambolic 2021 COSAFA Cup outing when they failed to defend their regional title after they were knocked out in the group stage of the tournament that ends on July 18 in South Africa.

“FAZ can confirm that it has reached a mutual separation agreement with its senior Men’s National Team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic. After a meeting between FAZ and the coach, it was agreed that in the interest of progress for both parties they had to separate,” said FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala in a statement.

Micho was appointed Chipolopolo coach on February 3, 2020 and has been in charge of 27 games out of which twelve were competitive matches of which he won four, drew four and lost four.

His friendly ratio saw him win seven, draw four and lose four.

But Micho failed to salvage Chipolopolo’s 2022 AFCON qualifying hopes after he took over a team that had lost its opening two group matches.

Under him in the AFCON qualifiers played in November 2020 and March 2021, Zambia collected two wins, a draw and one defeat.

But Chipolopolo were unconvincing in January 2021 in his first competitive tournament outing at 2021 CHAN in Cameroon where Zambia won one and drew two of their three Group D matches before collapsing 3-1 in the quarterfinals to defending champions Morocco.

“Meanwhile, FAZ will announce the succession roadmap in the next few days,” FAZ Spokesperson Sydney Mungala said.