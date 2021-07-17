9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Rural News
Updated:

The Barotse Royal Establishment delighted with the ruling of the Constitutional Court

By Chief Editor
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) is delighted with the ruling of the Constitutional Court to recognize the power of the Litunga and three other Paramount Chiefs in traditional governance.

At a press briefing held at the Kuta today, BRE Prime Minister (Ngambela) Manyando Mukela said the declaration has guaranteed the continual existence of traditional leadership.

The Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II with Kalonga Gawa Undi of the Chewa and Nsenga people of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique, Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people and Mpezeni of the Ngoni also petitioned the decision to remove salaries from chiefs.

The Nyambela said with this reality, the Litunga will be able to recognize install, discipline and dethrone their subordinate chiefs in accordance to customary law.

The Prime Minister said before the ruling, there was proliferation of illegal chiefdoms especially in Kaoma and Lukulu district and anarchy was witnessed.

The Prime Minister also warned erring individuals and groups to stop the illegal divisive activities and instead observe the Lozi tradition.

On Wednesday July 14, 2021 the Court ruled in a case where the traditional leaders cited the Attorney General last year on a number of matters involving the existence and exercise of authority of traditional leadership and reinstatement of salaries for new chiefs.

