Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Chishimba Kambwili has charged that the opposition United party for National Development(UPND) Hakainde Hichilima is the wrong person with a hidden agenda, who the people of Eastern province and Zambia as a whole should never entrust with power to govern.

Mr. Kambwili, who has teamed up with two former UPND Vice presidents; Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and Dr. Canisius Banda to mastermind and caution Zambians of what peace and security threat Mr. Hakainde Hichilima is, further said that Mr. Hichilema is aware of a report from the United Nations which has stated that draught and COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in prices of commodities across the globe but he has elected to put the blame on PF for political expediency.

Speaking on Saturday, when he featured on Breeze FM in Chipata, Mr. Kambwili gave an account of what led him to abandon HH and the UPND Alliance.

“I went into an alliance with the UPND. My experience with the UPND made me go back to PF. What they talk about is mostly not real. They want to form a government just for the sake of it. That opposition party is nothing but a party that has been created with the sole purpose of selling one individual who has ended up misleading the entire Southern Province that it is only right to vote for people who come from there. What should be realized is that when you want to be the president you must be a national president,” he said

Mr Kambwili continued: “I can safely tell you this gentleman does not know how the government ran. 90% of the things he talks about are lies. He has no plans to improve the economy. All he wants is to go into government to benefit himself and the people who support him. And this gentleman is a wrong leader because he is full of himself and thinks he knows it all. Governance is teamwork. and he doesn’t receive advice. he thinks only people from his tribe are important.”

Mr Kambwili further charged that Zambia risked going back to the 1970s when the country was fighting tribalism and regionalism if by error Mr. Hakainde was voted into power

“I tell you Zambians voting for this person you will take us back to dark days of the 1960s and 70s when this country was fighting tribalism. This gentleman is a terrible tribalist who believes in his tribe and in his region. And when you tell him the truth about his tribalism he becomes very upset. I don’t want Zambia to go the stone age, to have a president who rides on his tribe and start giving favor to his tribe and not look at all the 73 tribes in Zambia, ” he said

And Mr Kambwili said that the United Nations has given a reliable account of what has caused the price of commodities to go up in various parts of the world especially African nations which is contrary to the lies being peddled by Mr Hichilema.

“HH knows for sure what has caused the price of commodities to go up but he is lying that it’s the PF and only him can sort it out. People of Eastern Province would you believe that president Lungu will deliberately allow prices of things to go up and allow people to suffer?” he asked

“What has caused the prices of commodities to go up all over the world? I will be caught United Nations “UN measure of world food prices climb for 12th month in a role.” The article goes on to say ” A United Nation gauge of world food cost climbed for the twelfth straight month in May. it is the longest stretch in a decade. The draught and COVID-19 pandemic has caused this increase in prices of groceries and other commodities”