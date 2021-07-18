9.5 C
President Lungu cannot stop carrying out his duties as head of State just because it is the campaign period

Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition DMDC says President Edgar Chagwa Lungu cannot stop carrying out his duties as head of State just because it is the campaign period.

Spokesperson Andrew Ntewewe says President Lungu remains the Head of State and still has the executive authority.

Mr Ntewewe was reacting to a statement attributed to US Charge Dr Affairs David Young suggesting that the electoral playing field is not leveled.

Mr Young alleged that President makes movements around the country but other political parties are not given the same latitude.

Mr Ntewewe said such sentiments undermine the Democratic election environment that the country enjoys.

He explained that President Lungu cannot stop working because there is an election as he also has to check on Government projects.

“President Lungu should not be compared to opposition political party leaders. President Lungu has a duty to the nation because he is the head of state,” he said.

He said President Lungu is Zambia’s legitimate leader with the mandate of the Zambian people.

He said the US Diplomat should not undermine the credibility of Zambia’s forth coming general election.

Meanwhile, Mr Ntewewe has called on the electoral commission of Zambia ECZ to discipline the UPND leaders who are conducting road shows the way Dr Chishimba Kambwili was disciplined.

Previous articlePresident Lungu urge traditional leaders to give more land for development

