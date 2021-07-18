Young Green Buffaloes and ZNS Luamfumu have won promotion to National Division 1 after finishing in the top two of Group B for the play-offs tournament staged in Lusaka.

Young Buffaloes won Group B on eight points after thumping Sinda United 4-0 in their last match on Saturday.

The Lusaka based Zambia Army side collected two wins and two draws on the road to winning promotion.

ZNS Luamfumu secured promotion after thrashing Malalo Police 3-0 in the other last Group B encounter on Saturday.

The Luapula side finished on eight points after posting two wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, Jumulo and Quattro Kalumbila won National Division promotion from Group A on Thursday.