By Kennedy Kamba (MCC) PF Chairman Lusaka Province

AS we run towards August 12, it is important for these political parties and their leaders aspiring for government power to tell the nation the truth and where they stand on progressive decisions made by the PF government such as the debt swap for Civil Servants.

We demand an official position from the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema because Zambians need to know the truth instead of hiding in “unofficial” statements from lower organs of his political party.

They are running away from discussing this very critical issue comprehensively and truthfully because they know Zambians will laugh at them and their preposition.

They know that they don’t mean well and given chance, which will not happen anyway, HH could reverse this important move that was meant to significantly lessen the debt burden on civil servants.

This is where President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is widely viewed as a good man with a pro-poor approach compared to Hakainde Hichilema who is always thinking narrowly on business, enriching himself and his foreign investors who are considered as his friends.

We challenge the UPND and Hakainde Hichilema to tell the nation the plans they have on issues of debt swap which they are failing to announce to the nation because they know that the world will laugh at them.

The truth, however, is that we know their preposition. We know where they stand. Civil servants must be wary of Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND that has vowed to undo all these progressive moves made by the ruling PF to essentially lessen the debt burden and empower the citizenry.

These are opposition leaders who don’t mean well for Zambia other than their personal benefits just as they misconducted themselves when they dubiously sold the mines to foreign investors and shared the resources amongst themselves, leaving ordinary Zambians in abject poverty.

President Lungu and the PF have done something we must all be proud of, and that is giving back power to Zambians and restoring integrity and respect in the civil service.

Like we mentioned before, today Civil Servants can manage to own a car, build a house and create wealth for their families because of the empowerment and enabling environment that the PF Government has created.

We urge those that have remained supporting HH and the UPND to see through their lies, change their political ways, defend and protect Zambia from crooks that are hiding in the name of the opposition. They simply don’t mean well for Zambia.

The same way he would want to dribble civil servants over the debt swap which is a progressive idea is the same way he dribbled this country together with his selfish friends when they privatised the mines dubiously. The very crooked transactions left Zambians in untold misery.

It is now that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has fought so hard to give power to the people by giving back what was stolen to Zambians when Hakainde Hichilema sold the mines, the expensive mines for a song to his friends.

Today as we speak President Edgar Lungu has given Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) back to Zambians. The President has also given back Mopani Copper Mines to Zambians. If given chance, which will not happen anyway, Hakainde Hichilema wants to undo all these progressive moves made by the PF.

A person or political party that intends to restore the misery that Zambians were subjected to because of greedy politicians for many years should not be entertained because he is an enemy of progress and national prosperity. Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND must be ashamed of themselves.

We cannot afford as a country to go back to misery and mediocrity ways of doing things as a nation. The same perpetrators of people’s sufferings cannot today come back, and try to play smart, hence claiming that they will deliver better living standards for people.

Our message to Zambians is that stay away from these political crooks that cannot tell the truth. These are very crooks who have come back today claiming to be political saints.

Let us stay away from these selfish leaders that cannot even explain the role they played at privatization and suddenly got rich. They are a very serious danger to national development and good governance.

We are happy, however, that Zambians know who they are and that’s why they will miss the victory opportunity again because of their horror background which left Zambians in severe poverty.