IK Charitable trust of Lusaka has donated twenty oxygen cylinders to Chadiza District Hospital in the Eastern Province in order to aid the fight against COVID-19.

And the District Multi sectorial Team (DMT) have described the donation as timely. Chadiza Bargain Centre Proprietor, Javid Munshi handed over the donation to Chadiza District Hospital on behalf of IK Charitable Trust.

Mr Munshi said the oxygen cylinders have been donated as part of treatment in the management of COVID -19 patients. He called on the hospital management to ensure that the oxygen cylinders are well utilized, assuring that once they run out of oxygen, IK Charitable Trust will refill all the twenty cylinders and bear all the costs involved.

And Chadiza District Health Director, Webby Chisala who received the donation on behalf of the institution, said the donation was timely as the hospital only had four oxygen cylinders.

Dr Chisala disclosed that the district has so far recorded 14 COVID-19 deaths due to lack of oxygen in the isolation centres.

“The patients that are dying in our facilities, most of them are due to difficulties in breathing. As a district we only had four oxygen cylinders, so now with these items that have come to our district we expect to have an improvement in service delivery with regards to COVID-19 patients,” he said.

Dr Chisala added that the donation will go a long way in terms of patient support and management, noting that oxygen is a number one component in COVID-19 management.

He assured IK Charitable Trust that the district will take care of the oxygen cylinders by ensuring that they are kept under seal and lock.

Meanwhile, Chadiza District Commissioner, George Phiri has thanked IK Charitable Trust for the donation of oxygen cylinders to the district.

Mr Phiri said that the district had only four oxygen cylinders that at some point there were eighteen patients needing oxygen support and as a result, some succumbed to COVID-19 due to low circulation of oxygen.

“You can imagine if we had received these oxygen cylinders earlier, the lives of those who succumbed to COVID-19 could have been saved. Most are times when people say that when you are put on oxygen then you are going to die, oxygen is part of supplementing treatment,” he said.

The District Commissioner pointed out that the government is indebted to partners such as IK Charitable trust for the twenty cylinders that have been donated.

Mr Phiri is also pleased with the COVID-19 guidelines compliance levels in the district and has called on residents especially those with underlying conditions to make sure that they get vaccinated.

He revealed that out of the 1,201 people who were vaccinated, none of them has died, adding that the vaccine is safe and working.

He appealed to residents to take advantage of the limited stock of vaccines that have remained to make sure that they all get vaccinated.