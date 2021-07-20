9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

HH Owes CIVIL Servants an Apology over the Debt Swap

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
General News HH Owes CIVIL Servants an Apology over the Debt Swap
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe says President Lungu has ashamed the opposition who thought the debt swap was just a mere hoax.

And Mr. Mbewe wants the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to apologize to the civil servants for attempting to deceive them that the debt swap was a hoax during his press briefing earlier this week.

This comes few days after the government announced the actualization of the initiative aimed at reducing the debt burden for public service workers.

Mr. Mbewe who was reacting to Mr. Hichilema’s sentiments said what Mr. Hichilema said was a clear indication that he doesn’t love civil servants who are actually the key drivers of any government.
He says what President Lungu has done was a clear demonstration of leadership and love to the civil servants.

Mr. Mbewe who is also President Edgar Lungu’s Southern Province Deputy Campaign Coordinator says president Lungu deserves to be thanked for by all especially the affected civil servants and their families.

Mr. Hichilema is quoted of having said the debt swap was a hoax and must be ignored.

Previous articleOn August 12, 2021, who would not vote out such a president ?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

HH Owes CIVIL Servants an Apology over the Debt Swap

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe says President Lungu has ashamed the opposition who thought the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

There is a lot of deception by some politicians, the Church needs to help-President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 19
President Edgar Lungu has advised the church to minister to politicians so as to allow Christianity to be part of the political landscape...
Read more

Archbishop Chama urges chiefs tow work with government

General News Chief Editor - 1
Archbishop of Kasama Ignatius Chama has urged traditional leaders to work closely with government in order to deliver development in their respective areas. ...
Read more

President Lungu cannot stop carrying out his duties as head of State just because it is the campaign period

General News Chief Editor - 12
Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition DMDC says President Edgar Chagwa Lungu cannot stop carrying out his duties as head of State just because it...
Read more

President Lungu urge traditional leaders to give more land for development

General News Chief Editor - 11
President Edgar Lungu has called on traditional leaders to open up land for the construction of health facilities under the robust construction project of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.