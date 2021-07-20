Kapiri Mposhi Town Council workers yesterday morning woke-up to a rude shock after discovering a chicken carcass buried at the civic centre premises in a suspected ritual case.

The workers who reported for work at 07:00 hours were shocked to find a shallow hole dug near the main entrance to the office premises where a white chicken was partially buried.

Council Public Relations Officer, Chris Mulaliki who was at the scene, described the situation as disturbing, and hard for the workers at the local authority to carry out normal working operations.

Mr Mulaliki however calmed the situation and urged the council workers to continue working normally as the matter has been reported to the police.

“We have reported the matter to police but this is so disturbing. It has made the work environment at the local authority unfriendly, such things should not be happening at places of work.” Mr Mulaliki said.

By press time, Council Police Officers were arranging to remove the chicken carcass and dispose of it off