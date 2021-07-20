Former Minister of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental protection Hon Raphael Nakacinda says privatization wiped out the industrial base of the country.
Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let the people talk program, Hon Nakacinda said the direction the PF government is taking in revamping the industries will help the country in generating the desired income from local products.
Hon Nakacinda has also noted that the infrastructure development that the PF government has embarked on across the country has positively improved the equity of the nation.
“Infrastructure improves the equity of a nation, today Zambia is a fertile ground for investment both local and foreign due to market leakages,” he said.
He further said the investments that the PF government has put in place will stand the test of time.
“Fault founders have existed from way back, even in the time of Jesus, they would question Jesus why he had to heal people on the Sabbath,” he said.
He added that the PF government has also invested huge amounts of money in water projects.
“80 percent of people in Zambia have coverage, be it in Rural or Urban, so much has been achieved,” Hon Nakacinda said.
And speaking during the same programme former UPND Vice-president Dr Canicius Banda said the PF government has put in mechanisms and policies to ensure the country produces enough for export citing initiatives such as Farmers Input Support Program ( FISP).
We have seen it all. Those of us who have life from the Kanda time through to the current government we able to see differences.
Yes we had good industries planned and functioned in kaunda but chiluba’s government sold everything which left the country to depend on imports.
We have now seen industries coming back with an involvement of locals, which is a good thing
When politicians blaspheme, I cringe.
@ Deey What industries owned by Zambians have come back????? Let us be honest as a people even when our GDP is shrinking we still want to make claims …. even trade Kings has not entirely invested its manufacturing plants in Zambia it has spread its risk and invested in RSA, ZIM and Botswana
Privatisation was government policy and not that of any individual. The Privatisation Act is still on our statute books even as Nakacinda is saying these things. Dunlop, Colgate-Palmolive, Reckitt& Coleman, Rover Zambia Lyons Brooke Bond etc were all private companies once based in Ndola. Let Nakacinda explain wht happened to them. They were private companies and no-one privatised them.
The coming of HH will be disaster. Zambia will be privatized. He is determined to inherit a country which is already on its developmental path.
Another hee-haw, indirectly and intentionally trying to sneek in the Privatisation sh!T, i thought Raphael Nakacinda was in MMD when that was happening and……….
hee-haw.