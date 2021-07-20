Former Minister of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental protection Hon Raphael Nakacinda says privatization wiped out the industrial base of the country.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let the people talk program, Hon Nakacinda said the direction the PF government is taking in revamping the industries will help the country in generating the desired income from local products.

Hon Nakacinda has also noted that the infrastructure development that the PF government has embarked on across the country has positively improved the equity of the nation.

“Infrastructure improves the equity of a nation, today Zambia is a fertile ground for investment both local and foreign due to market leakages,” he said.

He further said the investments that the PF government has put in place will stand the test of time.

“Fault founders have existed from way back, even in the time of Jesus, they would question Jesus why he had to heal people on the Sabbath,” he said.

He added that the PF government has also invested huge amounts of money in water projects.

“80 percent of people in Zambia have coverage, be it in Rural or Urban, so much has been achieved,” Hon Nakacinda said.

And speaking during the same programme former UPND Vice-president Dr Canicius Banda said the PF government has put in mechanisms and policies to ensure the country produces enough for export citing initiatives such as Farmers Input Support Program ( FISP).