9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Mufumbwe weather conducive for cash crops

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines Mufumbwe weather conducive for cash crops
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

An extension methodologist in Mufumbwe under the department of agriculture says the rainfall pattern and the type of soils make the district ideal for growing most cash crops such as beans, soya beans, groundnuts and wheat.

Stephen Mulenga said Mufumbwe is located in region three of the agro-ecological zone which enables the area to reactive rainfall amounting between 1,000 millimetres to 1,500 millimetres per annum.

Mr Mulenga said the prolonged season makes it conducive for growing a number of cash crops in their different varieties in the district.

“Apart from our major crop which is maize, we can also do other cash crops like soya beans, wheat, beans and groundnuts. We can do early, medium and late maturity varieties in Mufumbwe due to this late withdraw of rains. Actually, Mufumbwe produces a lot of groundnuts”, Mr Mulenga said.

He said the good rainfall pattern is coupled with the sand-roamy-soils in Mufumbwe which accommodate the good performance of different cash crops such as beans, soya beans, groundnuts, wheat and even sugar cane.

“We need to have enterprises which tend to support each other at the farm, which means if maize fails to do well, a farmer can survive from crops like beans, groundnuts, this is because the soils can accommodate crops such as beans, soya beans, groundnuts and wheat”, Mr Mulenga said.

Mr Mulenga was speaking in an interview with ZANIS in relation to a Women and Youth Farmer Input Empowerment Programme, which was recently piloted in Mufumbwe’s Shukwe and Kalengwa wards by the Business Development Centre (BDC), a business oriented non-governmental organization.

Meanwhile, Mr Mulenga has commended BDC for expressing interest in supplementing government efforts in the supply of inputs to farmers in Mufumbwe district.

“The interest in the production of beans by BDC is indeed a commendable initiative. In fact, BDC can also be assured that investment in crops like groundnuts, soya beans and wheat in Mufumbwe cannot fail due to the good rainfall pattern and soil type in the district”, he said.

Mr Mulenga has since implored the BDC to consider extending the empowerment programme to other parts of the district so that more farmers can benefit.

Previous articleGood News for Zambians!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Mufumbwe weather conducive for cash crops

An extension methodologist in Mufumbwe under the department of agriculture says the rainfall pattern and the type of soils...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chadiza hospital receives 20 oxygen cylinders

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
IK Charitable trust of Lusaka has donated twenty oxygen cylinders to Chadiza District Hospital in the Eastern Province in order to aid the fight...
Read more

UPND in Kasenengwa district appeals for schools to open before elections

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kasenengwa district has appealed to the government to consider reopening primary and secondary schools earlier than...
Read more

Mangimela happy with exam preparations

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has commended Kabisapi school management in Mushindamo district for putting everything in order for candidates writing grade nine...
Read more

Kapiri Mposhi Town Council workers panic after finding white chicken burried at their office

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
Kapiri Mposhi Town Council workers yesterday morning woke-up to a rude shock after discovering a chicken carcass buried at the civic centre premises...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.