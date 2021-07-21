Police in Lusaka has arrested five suspects who were seen proposing violence whilst brandishing offensive weapons in a video which went viral on social media.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said those arrested have been identified as Justine Chanda, Joseph Besa, James Sikalumbi, Joseph Chanda and Kassim Lungu.

“They were picked up in the early hours of today, 21st July, 2021 at about 03 00 hours from Lusaka’s Chazanga area.”

Mrs Katongo explained that they are yet to be charged with Proposing Violence contrary to section 91 (a) and (b) Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

She said One suspect is still on the run and a manhunt has been launched .

Mrs Katongo has since warned members of the public against committing offenses o social media thinking they cannot get caught.

“The warning to all those that would want to commit offenses through social media is that they will not hide forever. One day they will have to answer to charges,” she added.

Meanwhile, three people have died in a Road Traffic Accident after a motor vehicle they were traveling in carried off the road and overturned due to excessive speed. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina has confirmed the accident to the media in Mpika today.

According to the Police Commissioner the accident happened on Monday, July 19 at Salamo village, in Lavushimanda district. Ms Machina confirmed that Collins Chengo 32 of TAZARA Compound, was driving a Mistubishi Fuso bearing registration number ALC 1789 from the North heading to the South direction with 32 passengers on board.

Ms. Machina said that the accident happened when the mentioned driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed. The Police Commissioner added that the bodies of the deceased, identified as Barbara Musonda, 32, of Chitulika compound and two other male persons whose identities are not yet known, have been deposited to the Chilonga Mission Hospital mortuary.

Ms Machina said that the driver and 15 other passengers were admitted to the Chilonga Mission Hospital. The Police chief added that the vehicle is extensively damaged.