9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Police Arrest 5 suspects threatening violence in a Video on Social Media

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
General News Zambia Police Arrest 5 suspects threatening violence in a Video on Social...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Lusaka has arrested five suspects who were seen proposing violence whilst brandishing offensive weapons in a video which went viral on social media.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said those arrested have been identified as Justine Chanda, Joseph Besa, James Sikalumbi, Joseph Chanda and Kassim Lungu.

“They were picked up in the early hours of today, 21st July, 2021 at about 03 00 hours from Lusaka’s Chazanga area.”

Mrs Katongo explained that they are yet to be charged with Proposing Violence contrary to section 91 (a) and (b) Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

She said One suspect is still on the run and a manhunt has been launched .

Mrs Katongo has since warned members of the public against committing offenses o social media thinking they cannot get caught.

“The warning to all those that would want to commit offenses through social media is that they will not hide forever. One day they will have to answer to charges,” she added.

Meanwhile, three people have died in a Road Traffic Accident after a motor vehicle they were traveling in carried off the road and overturned due to excessive speed. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina has confirmed the accident to the media in Mpika today.

According to the Police Commissioner the accident happened on Monday, July 19 at Salamo village, in Lavushimanda district. Ms Machina confirmed that Collins Chengo 32 of TAZARA Compound, was driving a Mistubishi Fuso bearing registration number ALC 1789 from the North heading to the South direction with 32 passengers on board.

Ms. Machina said that the accident happened when the mentioned driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed. The Police Commissioner added that the bodies of the deceased, identified as Barbara Musonda, 32, of Chitulika compound and two other male persons whose identities are not yet known, have been deposited to the Chilonga Mission Hospital mortuary.

Ms Machina said that the driver and 15 other passengers were admitted to the Chilonga Mission Hospital. The Police chief added that the vehicle is extensively damaged.

Previous articlePF rubbishes TIZ report on Political Party Expenditure Report on Billboards Advertising

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Police Arrest 5 suspects threatening violence in a Video on Social Media

Police in Lusaka has arrested five suspects who were seen proposing violence whilst brandishing offensive weapons in a video...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ Guidance on Independent Candidates Wrong

General News Chief Editor - 0
By Sakwiba Sikota The Livingstone 2006 Effect Last week the Electoral Commission of Zambia put out the following statement, “GUIDANCE ON INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES: The Electoral Commission of...
Read more

84 of the 88 Health Posts Allocated to Copperbelt Province have been completed

General News Chief Editor - 3
The government has completed the construction of 84 health posts on the Copperbelt out of the 88 allocated to the province. Copperbelt Permanent...
Read more

Political parties cautioned against flouting ECZ campaign time table

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Conflict Management Committee (CMC) in Chasefu District has cautioned political parties against flouting the time table put in place to ensure violence free...
Read more

ZANEC concerned with reopening of school

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has expressed concern over the continued closure of early childhood learning, Primary and Secondary schools until August 16,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.