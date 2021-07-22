9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 22, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

RTSA to intensify patrols till December

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines RTSA to intensify patrols till December
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it will intensify operations until December to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on the roads.

RTSA Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda says road accidents have increased from 24 percent last year in the first half to 35 percent this year during the same period.

Mr. Banda attributed the increase of accidents to human error and disregard to traffic rules compounded by limitations by Law enforcement agencies to scale up enforcement due to the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Banda called for a collective approach by all road safety stakeholders and the public to report all traffic violation to the RTSA national Call Center for action.

Previous articleJudiciary calls on public to familiarise themselves with the ConCourt Amendment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

RTSA to intensify patrols till December

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it will intensify operations until December to reduce the number of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Uphold COVID-19 measures-President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu has urged market managements and associations to start sensitising traders and members of the general public accessing markets to uphold COVID-19...
Read more

Chief Observer Maria Arena launches the EU Election Observation Mission to Zambia 2021

General News Chief Editor - 12
“The deployment of an election observation mission to Zambia for the fifth time, reflects the EU’s long-standing commitment to supporting the country’s democratization and...
Read more

CSO’s welcome peace agreement between PF and UPND

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Anti-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) Executive Director Richwell Mulwani has commended the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the Patriotic Front (PF)...
Read more

Every citizen is free to settle anywhere in any Chiefdoms-President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 13
President Edgar Lungu has said that he is taken aback by reports that some citizens are being kicked out from chiefdoms on the pretext...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.