The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it will intensify operations until December to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on the roads.

RTSA Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda says road accidents have increased from 24 percent last year in the first half to 35 percent this year during the same period.

Mr. Banda attributed the increase of accidents to human error and disregard to traffic rules compounded by limitations by Law enforcement agencies to scale up enforcement due to the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Banda called for a collective approach by all road safety stakeholders and the public to report all traffic violation to the RTSA national Call Center for action.